BEIJING, Feb 3 (APP):Two separate hydropower stations being completed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework will generate 1,620 MW electricity and are likely to start commercial operation in next three years.

The under-construction Karot Hydropower station with an installed capacity of 760 MW at river Jhelum at a juncture of Azad Kashmir and Punjab province is expected to start commercial operation by December 2021.