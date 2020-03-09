Two high value terrorists killed; Colonel martyr in IBO: ISPR

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (APP):The security forces on Monday gunned down two terrorists during intelligence based operation carried out in Tank, Dera Ismail Khan (D.I. Khan), Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported on Monday.

During the gunfight between terrorist and security forces two high value targets were eliminated as an Army Officer Colonel Mujeeb ur Rehman also embraced martyrdom while fighting with the insurgents, ISPR said.

The Security Forces after receiving confirmed intelligence about planning of a sabotage activity, conducted an intelligence based operation (IBO) on terrorist hideout near Tank, Dera Ismail Khan.

“As soon as troops cordoned off the area, terrorists opened fire. During operation two terrorists (high value targets) were killed. In intense exchange of fire Colonel Mujeeb Ur Rehman embraced shahadat,” the ISPR added.

During sanitization operation, a large cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from terrorist hideout.

Colonel Mujeeb ur Rehman Shaheed hailed from Bunji, District Astore. His bereaved family members included a widow, three sons and a daughter.