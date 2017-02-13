Two die, 12 injure in Quetta blast

QUETTA, Feb 13 (APP): At least two personnel of police were martyred and 12 others sustained injuries in an explosion at Sariab Raod near Karachi Bus Terminal of provincial capital on Monday.

According to police sources, police and bomb disposal squad team were

defusing the planted Improvised explosive devices (IED) which went off near the bridge beside Karachi Bus terminal.

As a result, a personnel of Bomb disposal squad team Abdul Razzaq alias Commander along with his gunman Abdul Majeed died on the spot while 12 others sustained injuries.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to Quetta civil hospital.

The injured were identified as Mir Khan, Irfan Ullah, Ali Hassan, Maqsood Ahmed, Kamran Farooq, Razzak Habib, Jasim Badeni, Muhammad Atif, Kaleem Ullah, Aeir Khan, Zainul Abaidin and Lal Gull.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire

area.

Further investigation was underway.