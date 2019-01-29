Two dead, 19 injured in attack on DIG’s office in Loralai

QUETTA, Jan 29 (APP):At least two people martyred, and 19 others wounded in an attack at the deputy inspector general’s (DIG) office in Loralai on Tuesday.

According to police sources, unidentified gunmen had entered

the premises and opened fire at the DIG’s office, which was then followed by an explosion.

As a result two persons namely Sadiq Ali and Ghulam Muhammad died on the spot, while another 19 namely Muhammad Nawaz, Shahid Khan,

Muhammad Haleem, Ameer Khan, Muhab Khan, Najeeb Ullah, Duniya Khan, Mehmood Shah, Anwar Jan, Abadullah, Ahmed Ali, Akhtar Muhammad, Muhamad Salik, Abdul Razaq, Zeeshan, Muhamad Ikhlas, Taimour Khan, Qadir Khan and Dayan got severely injured.