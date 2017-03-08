Two days opening, 24000 Afghans, 900 Pakistanis crossed border from Torkhem

PESHAWAR, Mar 8 (APP) :About 24000 Afghans and 900 Pakistanis crossed border to their native countries from Torkhem post during the two days border opening by Pakistan on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Pakistan had announced opening of Pak Afghan border for two days on

March 7 and 8 to allow stranded people on both side of the border to enter into their respective countries.

According to official figures, around 12500 Afghans crossed border for

entering Afghanistan on Tuesday (March 7). While 550 Pakistanis arrived here on the same day.

Similarly, on Wednesday, about 11500 Afghan went back to their homeland

and 350 Pakistanis arrived here. Border crossing was allowed only to those who had valid travel documents.

The border crossing was closed by Pakistan government in reaction to

deadly bomb blasts in Lahore and Lal Shabaz Qalander shrine, claiming more than 100 precious lives.

The decision regarding opening of border was taken on humanitarian

ground for allowing thousands of Afghans who were stranded in Pakistan.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz informed

Afghan Ambassador, Omar Zakhilwal about opening of border for two days.

It merits a mention here that cross border trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan is still restricted and no vehicle is allowed to cross border check post.