Two-day Pakistan festival, global village to be held on Sept 8

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP):A two-day Pakistan Festival and Global Village would be held here at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on September 8.

Due to unexpected weather forecast, the organizer of the event Sakafat Art Forum announced to move dates of Pakistan Festival from August 18th and 19th to September “8th and 9th to avoid inconvenience to our participants and visitors in event of rain. The event was being organized by Sakafat Arts Forum in connection with 71th Independence Day. During two-day event beautiful colours and culture of the country will be celebrated.

Various colourful cultural activities would be organized at Pakistan Festival and global village.

An art exhibition would also be arranged along with array of cultural displays, theatre and a milieu of colourful performances.

Traditional food court would be set up in the festival to promote the traditional and international cuisine of the country.

The global village would be attended by a large number of people specially families and students.