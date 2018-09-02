Two-day FOCAC Summit to be held in Chinese capital from Monday

BEIJING, Sept 2 (APP):The Chinese and African leaders will attend the two-day summit of Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), scheduled to begin at the Chinese capital here on Monday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the summit on Monday afternoon.

Under the theme of “China and Africa: toward an even stronger community with a shared future through win-win cooperation,” the event will be a reunion of the family of China-Africa cooperation.

Among the 54 countries in Africa, 53 have established diplomatic relations with China.

According to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the summit aims to build a closer China-Africa community of shared future, further dovetail China’s Belt and Road Initiative with African development, set a new path for a higher level of China-Africa cooperation, and deepen people-to-people exchanges.