Two-day Diamer Culture show starts at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (APP): A two-day Diamer Culture show started here with a colourful culture show at Open Air Theatre of National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Sunday.

The event was attended by Lok Virsa Executive Director Dr Fouzia Saeed, representatives of Gilgit-Baltistan government and a large number of people from different walks of life.

The folk artists of Diamer Valley Gilgit-Baltistan performed in the cultural show.

The Diamer district is a gateway district with Chilas as its headquarter. Its local language is Shina, but English and Urdu are used for communication with outsiders.

The district manifests pre-historic traces of human race and advancement in the shape of rock carvings, rock inscriptions and petroglyphs etc. These features place this district at a distinct position as more than 35,000 such inscriptions and carvings are available.

The important valleys in Diamer district are Tangir, Darel, Chilas, Bunar Das, Gonar Farm and Raikot.

On particular note in this district are Nanga Parbat (8125m) Raikot face and fairy Meadows, some of the most picturesque places on earth.