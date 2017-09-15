Two-day Dance festival starts at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP): A two-day national dance festival titled

“Raqs-e-Revival started here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The artists from Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi enthralled audience with

their stunning classical performances in the auditorium of PNCA.

Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah, other senior officials of PNCA

and a large number of people from different walks of life attended the

inaugural ceremony of the two-day event.

The festival started with beautiful performance of renowned Bharat

Natyam expert Sheema Kirmani.

Other artists including Azeem Haidri, Umair Arif, Saba Faisal, Hassan

Iftikhar, Rokiya Anee, Daniyal, Farukh Darbar, Faizan Ahab, Adnan Jahangir, Zari Panna and Saima Khursheed also presented their performance of Kathak and Fusion dances.

The first day of the event comprises of “Classical and Contemporary

Dance” while on the second day Folk and emerging dances will be featured.

Talking to APP, Sheema Kirmani lauded PNCA for organizing National

Dance Festival to promote the classical dances of the country. She said that such events would encourage artists and specially the young talent.

Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah lauded the first day

performances of the two-day festival. He said that PNCA is making efforts to provide opportunities to the young talent.