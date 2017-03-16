Two-day 4th round of Pakistan-Brazil bilateral political consultations concludes

ISLAMABAD, March 16 (APP): Pakistan and Brazil on Thursday agreed to expand commercial and trade sector cooperation and explore possibilities for enhanced collaboration in the field of defence, education, and culture.

It was decided in the 4th round of Pakistan-Brazil Bilateral Political Consultations that held here on Wednesday and Thursday.

Director General (Americas), Shuja Alam led the Pakistan side, while the Brazilian delegation was led by the Under-Secretary General, ad interim, for Asia Pacific and Director General for South, Central Asia and the Pacific, , Ary Quintella.

Brazil’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Claudio Lins accompanied the delegation.

The two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of relations and identified specific areas of opportunities for further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The evolving peace and security environment in the region and coordination on multilateral issues also came under discussion.

The MoU between Foreign Service Academy and Rio Branco Institute and the Agreement on Technical Cooperation was finalized and will be signed soon.

Both sides also agreed to speed up the finalization of pending MoUs/Agreements between the two countries covering a range of fields such as defence cooperation, aviation, investment, trade and eradication of poverty.

The delegation also called on Tariq Fatemi, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs and Waheed-ul-Hassan, Acting Foreign Secretary.

The two sides explored mutual areas of cooperation and interest during these meetings. Both sides also agreed to continue and hold regular talks to further strengthen relations and bolster bilateral cooperation.

The Bilateral Political Consultations between Pakistan and Brazil were institutionalized in 2010 with the first session convened in Brasilia on 11 February 2010.

Last session of Bilateral Political Consultations between Pakistan and Brazil was held in Brasilia on March 12, 2015.