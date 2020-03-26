Two corona patients recovered, test of 159 people cleared: Wazir

PESHAWAR, Mar 26 (APP):Adviser to the Chief Minister for Information, Ajmal Khan Wazir here Thursday said two Corona patients were recovered and were sent home.

In a media briefing, Ajmal Wazir said two Corona patients, who were admitted in police services hospital Peshawar, has been fully recovered and were discharged.

He said more patients are making recovery and their conditions are improving.

The Adviser said test of 159 persons have been cleared and result of 317 others were awaited.

The number of Corona virus patients in KP is 121.

Wazir said Chief Minister KP was personally supervising the whole situation and availability of food services in the province.

He said sufficient food services and essential commodities were available and maintained that there was no shortage of essential commodities in markets.

Wazir said Corona virus can be defeated through cooperation of masses.