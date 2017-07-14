Two bombers killed as security forces repulse terrorists attack on border post in Khyber Agency: ISPR

PESHAWAR, July 14 (APP): The security forces have repulsed a terrorists attack on border post in Khyber Agency and killed two suicide bombers on the spot.

According to ISPR, terrorists including two suicide bombers from across

the border attempted fire raid and target Misthara post, 2 kilometers North West of Jarobi on Pak-Afg border. Both the suicide bombers were killed. Two soldiers got injured in exchange of fire with terrorists.