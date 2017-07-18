Two big sports events in September and October

LAHORE, July 18 (APP): Provincial Minister for Sports & Youth

Affairs, Jahangir Khanzada said on Tuesday that Punjab Sports

& Youth Affairs Department will hold two big sports events

including Punjab Games and Chief Minister Talent Hunt

Programme in September and October during current year.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting

in connection with preparations for holding Punjab Games at

Sports Board Punjab.

In these events best players of 24 national and

international sports from all districts of the Punjab would

participate.

He said that Punjab Games would be arranged with the

collaboration of Pakistan Olympics while Talent Hunt Program

be supported by Punjab government itself.

Promotion of sports at provincial level would prove to be useful in larger interest of the country, he added.

The minister said that encouragement of positive

activities among youth would result in minimizing trend of

terrorism and raising image of Pakistan at international

level.

Secretary General Punjab Olympics thanked the

Minister and briefied the participants on behalf of

association regarding preparations of the event.

Secretary Sports Nayyar Iqbal directed all district

officers to submit the estimates of expenses of uniforms of

players, camping and other expenditure in documentary shape

within two days in the office of DG Sports in order to hold

the event in time.

DG Sports Zulfiqar Ghuman informed the meeting that

Punjab Sports Board would be responsible for provision of

infrastructure during Punjab Games competitions. He said that

committees will be constituted for selection of players at

district level on merit.

The Minister directed divisional Secretaries of Punjab

Sports Association to identify registered sports bodies in

different districts and get them registered in district

offices of Sports department within three days for holding

Punjab Games in a safe environment.

He also directed district officers to remain in contact with

office-bearers of Olympics Association and select best players without any discrimination for best future of sports in Punjab.