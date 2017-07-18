Two big sports events in September and October

LAHORE, July 18 (APP): Provincial Minister for Sports & Youth
Affairs, Jahangir Khanzada said on Tuesday that Punjab Sports
& Youth Affairs Department will hold two big sports events
including Punjab Games and Chief Minister Talent Hunt
Programme in September and October during current year.
He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting
in connection with preparations for holding Punjab Games at
Sports Board Punjab.
In these events best players of 24 national and
international sports from all districts of the Punjab would
participate.
He said that Punjab Games would be arranged with the
collaboration of Pakistan Olympics while Talent Hunt Program
be supported by Punjab government itself.
Promotion of sports at provincial level would prove to be useful in larger interest of the country, he added.
The minister said that encouragement of positive
activities among youth would result in minimizing trend of
terrorism and raising image of Pakistan at international
level.
Secretary General Punjab Olympics thanked the
Minister and briefied the participants on behalf of
association regarding preparations of the event.
Secretary Sports Nayyar Iqbal directed all district
officers to submit the estimates of expenses of uniforms of
players, camping and other expenditure in documentary shape
within two days in the office of DG Sports in order to hold
the event in time.
DG Sports Zulfiqar Ghuman informed the meeting that
Punjab Sports Board would be responsible for provision of
infrastructure during Punjab Games competitions. He said that
committees will be constituted for selection of players at
district level on merit.
The Minister directed divisional Secretaries of Punjab
Sports Association to identify registered sports bodies in
different districts and get them registered in district
offices of Sports department within three days for holding
Punjab Games in a safe environment.
He also directed district officers to remain in contact with
office-bearers of Olympics Association and select best players without any discrimination for best future of sports in Punjab.
