TVET institutes to meet demand of skilled workforce for CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (APP):The government is planning to upgrade and enhance capacity of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutes across the country by transferring state of the art Chinese technology to meet China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) skilled workforce required for its second phase.

The US $ 68million worth of project is to be implemented with the Chinese support under its socio-economic development programme for Pakistan, according to official documents available with APP.

Pakistan earnestly needs such projects to improve skilled labour productivity as the country falls behind other neigbouring countries in this area, the document revealed.

The cities in which the TVET institutes are planned to be upgraded include Bahawalpur, Jehlum, Mansehra, Dera Ismail Khan, Gwadar, Lasbela, Larkana, Hyderabad, Giglit, and Mirpur.

Under the project, the institutes would be equipped with modern apparatus and smart laboratories, besides advanced level 5 of curricula would also be adopted in the institutes.

Similarly the local institutes would be affiliated with the best Chinese TVET training institutes and student and trainers exchange and capacity building programme would also be launched under the project.