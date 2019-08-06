TV umpires to call front-foot no-balls on trial basis

ISLAMABAD, Aug 06 (APP):The International Cricket Council (ICC) will be identifying few upcoming limited-overs series over the next six months in which trials will be conducted wherein TV umpires would be calling the front-foot no-balls, ICC General Manager Cricket Operations Geoff Allardice confirmed on Tuesday.

“Broadly, yes the same technology as 2016 will be used. The idea is the third umpire will be presented an image of the front-foot landing within a few seconds.

He would communicate to the on-field umpire that a no-ball has been delivered, so every delivery on the field would be played as a fair delivery until called otherwise,” Cricinfo quoted Allardice as saying.

The system was also tried earlier, notably in the ODI series between England and Pakistan in 2016.