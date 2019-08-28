Turkmenistan natural partner of CPEC extension: Habibullah Dadabhoy

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):Director Dadabhoy Group of Companies Habibullah Dadabhoy Wednesday underscored the importance for enhanced trade between Pakistan and Turkmenistan.

“Turkmenistan is a natural partner for China Pakistan Economic Corridor’s extension,” Habibullah said at a conference organized by the Center for Peace, Security and Developmental Studies.

More than 12 ambassadors from the Central Asian countries attended to honour Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Embassy of Turkmenistan Atadjan Movlamov.

He said both the countries shared historical relations, as Pakistan was one of the first countries to recognise the independence of Turkmenistan in December 1991.