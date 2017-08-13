Turkish, Saudi aerobatic teams to feature in PAF’s Independence Day air show

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): Aerobatic teams from Turkey and Saudi Arabia

will be performing in the largest ever show by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in the history of

Pakistan to mark its 70th anniversary on Monday.

The special appearance of “Solo Turk”, the famous Turkish aerobatic

team of Turkish Air Force and the internationally acclaimed “Saudi Hawks” of Royal Saudi

Air Force alongside PAF aircraft will add colours to the mega event.

The members of the two teams in a media interaction here at Air

Headquarters (AHQ) on Sunday expressed happiness to be part of Pakistan’s

Independence Day celebrations.

“We will hold demo flight in order to show infinite brotherhood

between Turkish and Pakistani nations,” Emrah Bayri, First Lieutenant of Turkish Air Force

and member of Solo Turk team told media.

He said Solo Turk team was consisted of two pilots – Captain Erhan

Gunar and Captain Serdar Dogan, who would fly the demo aircraft in sequence,

supported by 11 personnel.

“During the show Solo Turk pilot will put the aircraft to limits of

plus 9 G’s to negative 3 G’s by the support of a very powerful engine of F-16C.

“Flares dispensed by the aircraft will enhance the visualization of the demo

accompanied by smoke-winders at its each tip,” he added.

He said it would be his team’s effort to put a better show on the stage for the

spectators.

“All the maneuvers are improved by our pilots, who have high standard of

education. The whole show has been developed without support of any other demo

team. Surely, we can say this is belonging to our nation,” he remarked.

Erhan and Serdar said they were very happy to become part of Pakistan’s

Independence Day celebrations.

Col Mousa Al, who is heading the internationally acclaimed, “Saudi Hawks” of Royal

Saudi Air Force said, “We feel honoured and happy to be here to take part in Pakistan’s

Independence Day celebrations.

“Our team consists of six pilots. We are glad to be part of these celebrations,” he

said.

The special appearance of “Solo Turk” and “Saudi Hawks” will add colours to this

mega event.

Besides the two teams from brotherly countries, the pride of Pakistan JF-17

Thunder will also be performing in the much-awaited air show.

Another salient feature of the show is the Tri-Services free fall display of Special

Services personnel.

Mirage, SAAB-2000, and Augusta-139 from PAF, while MI-17 and PUMA

helicopters from Army Aviation would also perform during the show in Islamabad at

1300 hours, whereas, F-16, PAF aerobatics team Sherdil, P-3C Orion, Z-9, Alouette-III

and Sea King helicopters would mesmerize the audience at Sea View Karachi at 1430

hours on August, 14.