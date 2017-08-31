Turkish President talks to President Mamnoon, conveys Eid greetings

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Thursday spoke with President Mamnoon Hussain to convey greetings of Eid ul Azha.

According to a statement issued by foreign office here, President

Erdogan conveyed best wishes of the Government and the people of Turkey for the Government and the people of Pakistan as well as for the unity of the Islamic Ummah.

President also reciprocated the greetings on behalf of Pakistani

nation.

President thanked President Erdogan for Turkey’s principled position on Jammu and Kashmir and the spirit in which both countries supported each other on the issues of vital interest.

The two leaders reaffirmed commitment for continued efforts for

strengthening of close bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries.

They also exchanged views about situation in the region and for

strengthening coordination between the two brotherly countries for combating the challenges and working together for promoting peace, progress and stability in the region.