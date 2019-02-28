Turkish President phones PM; hails his statesman-like offers to India for de-escalating situation

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on his speech at the Parliament and his statesman-like offers to India for de-escalating the situation and working towards peace.

He phoned Imran Khan and said Islam is a religion of peace that underscores resolving disputes in a peaceful manner.

He appreciated the announcement by the Prime Minister to release the captured Indian Air Force pilot and pointed out that this gesture was a sign of strength.