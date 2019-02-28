Turkish President Erdogan phones President Alvi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said that as offered earlier, Pakistan was ready to cooperate with India on any actionable information that could be helpful in the investigation of February 14 Pulwama incident.

The President said this during a telephonic conversation with Turkish President RecepTayyip Erdogan.He stressed that Pakistan wanted to see peace in the region and focus on its agenda of socio-economic development.

The President pointed out that Pakistan’s successful fight against terrorism was a clear manifestation of its desire and commitment to peace.

President Erdogan, who had phoned President Alvi, said that he understood Pakistan’s position in the present scenario.

He appreciated and admired Pakistan’s handling of the situation and its efforts for de-escalation.

In the wake of escalating tension between India and Pakistan, President Alvi informed the Turkish President that India started raising finger at Pakistan immediately after the Pulwama Attack without any credible evidence.

He emphasized that Pakistan not only condemned the unfortunate incident but also offered India full cooperation in the investigation, requesting them to share any actionable information they had.

The President added that unfortunately, instead of sharing any information, India resorted to blame game and war mongering.

He underscored that Pakistan exercised maximum restraint even after the Indian incursions to avoid further escalation.

The President also conveyed Pakistan’s decision to release the captured Indian pilot as a goodwill gesture for peace.

He underlined that Pakistan’s response of February 27, was in self-defense, as it was measured and well calibrated to avoid loss of life and further escalation in tensions.

The President highlighted that Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his two addresses to the nation after the Pulwama incident, adopted a conciliatory tone and urged India also to give peace a chance.

He stated that Pakistan had also urged the international community, particularly the friendly countries, to play their role in deescalating the situation.

President Alvi welcomed Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu’s statement, highlighting the Kashmir issue as the root cause of strained relations between India and Pakistan and the need to resolve it as per the United Nation’s Security Council Resolutions.

He also appreciated Turkey’s offer of help in resolving this longstanding issue.

President Alvi said that the people and the Government of Pakistan were looking forward to his visit to Pakistan.

He stated that Turkey’s strong support on Pakistan’s core national issues was their enormous strength.

The President emphasized that Pakistan and Turkey enjoyed close and cordial fraternal relations based on the solid foundations of a shared faith, culture and heritage.

He said that strong bilateral relationship with Turkey was one of Pakistan’s foreign policy priorities and they were desirous of further strengthening and broadening the existing excellent bilateral relations in the years ahead.