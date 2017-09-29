Turkish parliament member discusses relations with Shehbaz

LAHORE, Sept 29 (APP): Member of Turkish Parliament Burhan Kayaturk
called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, here on Friday.
Promotion of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkey in
different sectors especially enhancement of mutual collaboration in healthcare sector
came under discussion.
The Turkish parliament member assured the CM of continuing
cooperation for betterment of healthcare and other sectors.
Speaking on the occasion, Burhan Kayaturk said, “You are our
brothers and this is our responsibility to provide all cooperation for improving the
healthcare system of Punjab.” He said that Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had worked
hard for improving the healthcare system and far-reaching results of the reforms had
been witnessed so far.
Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that relations
between both the countries were touching new heights under the incumbent leadership
of Pakistan and Turkey and this friendship had been transformed into economic
cooperation.
He said that several Turkish companies had invested in various sectors
in Pakistan, especially in Punjab, adding that Turkey had always stood by Pakistan in
every hour of trial. He said that the pain of ailing humanity could be shared by improving
healthcare sector and the Punjab government had introduced various reforms for the
purpose.
The chief minister said that improvement in the healthcare system was
his mission and cooperation of Turkey would be appreciated for the
purpose. He said that Pakistan and Turkey were moving together in the journey of
progress and prosperity.
