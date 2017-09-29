Turkish parliament member discusses relations with Shehbaz

LAHORE, Sept 29 (APP): Member of Turkish Parliament Burhan Kayaturk

called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, here on Friday.

Promotion of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkey in

different sectors especially enhancement of mutual collaboration in healthcare sector

came under discussion.

The Turkish parliament member assured the CM of continuing

cooperation for betterment of healthcare and other sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, Burhan Kayaturk said, “You are our

brothers and this is our responsibility to provide all cooperation for improving the

healthcare system of Punjab.” He said that Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had worked

hard for improving the healthcare system and far-reaching results of the reforms had

been witnessed so far.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that relations

between both the countries were touching new heights under the incumbent leadership

of Pakistan and Turkey and this friendship had been transformed into economic

cooperation.

He said that several Turkish companies had invested in various sectors

in Pakistan, especially in Punjab, adding that Turkey had always stood by Pakistan in

every hour of trial. He said that the pain of ailing humanity could be shared by improving

healthcare sector and the Punjab government had introduced various reforms for the

purpose.

The chief minister said that improvement in the healthcare system was

his mission and cooperation of Turkey would be appreciated for the

purpose. He said that Pakistan and Turkey were moving together in the journey of

progress and prosperity.