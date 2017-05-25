Turkish judiciary delegation calls on CJP

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): A delegation of Turkish Judiciary
headed by Musa Hebet, High Rank Judge, Deputy Undersecretary of
the Ministry of Justice called on the Chief Justice of
Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and the judges of the
Supreme Court here on Thursday.
Other members of the Turkish judiciary delegation
included Muhsin Senturk, Hanefi Keskin, Seyfettin Tuncer, and
Sanver Keles, High Rank Judges of the Supreme Court of Cassation,
Omer Faruk Aydiner, Deputy Chief Prosecutor, Mehmet Tavfik
Elmas and Zekeriya Samanci, High Rank Judges of the Court of
Appellate, Mr. Mustafa Alcik, Head of Heavy Criminal Court,
Ilker Kocyigit, Head of Trade Court, Gokhan Karakose, Head of
the Projects and Internatinal Relations of the Justice Academy of
Turkey and Ahmet Takci, Judge.
The Chief Justice and Judges welcomed the delegation
and discussed issues of mutual interest.
The Chief Justice of Pakistan expressed the hope that
judiciaries of both the countries could benefit by sharing
experience and knowledge. He also gave the delegation an insight
into the judicial system of Pakistan.
Members of the delegation thanked the
Chief Justice as well as the judges for their hospitality and
sparing time to receive them. The delegation also visited the Supreme Court Museum where detailed briefing was given to them about the
judicial history of Pakistan.
In the end, the delegation presented souvenir to the Chief
Justice of Pakistan as token of respect and gesture of goodwill.
The Chief Justice also reciprocated the gesture by presenting a
memento on the occasion.
