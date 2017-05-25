Turkish judiciary delegation calls on CJP

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): A delegation of Turkish Judiciary

headed by Musa Hebet, High Rank Judge, Deputy Undersecretary of

the Ministry of Justice called on the Chief Justice of

Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and the judges of the

Supreme Court here on Thursday.

Other members of the Turkish judiciary delegation

included Muhsin Senturk, Hanefi Keskin, Seyfettin Tuncer, and

Sanver Keles, High Rank Judges of the Supreme Court of Cassation,

Omer Faruk Aydiner, Deputy Chief Prosecutor, Mehmet Tavfik

Elmas and Zekeriya Samanci, High Rank Judges of the Court of

Appellate, Mr. Mustafa Alcik, Head of Heavy Criminal Court,

Ilker Kocyigit, Head of Trade Court, Gokhan Karakose, Head of

the Projects and Internatinal Relations of the Justice Academy of

Turkey and Ahmet Takci, Judge.

The Chief Justice and Judges welcomed the delegation

and discussed issues of mutual interest.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan expressed the hope that

judiciaries of both the countries could benefit by sharing

experience and knowledge. He also gave the delegation an insight

into the judicial system of Pakistan.

Members of the delegation thanked the

Chief Justice as well as the judges for their hospitality and

sparing time to receive them. The delegation also visited the Supreme Court Museum where detailed briefing was given to them about the

judicial history of Pakistan.

In the end, the delegation presented souvenir to the Chief

Justice of Pakistan as token of respect and gesture of goodwill.

The Chief Justice also reciprocated the gesture by presenting a

memento on the occasion.