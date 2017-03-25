Turkish film screened at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, March 25 (APP): Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club on Saturday organized screening of the Turkish film, ‘Once Upon a Time in Anatolia’, here at its Media Center.

A large number of people from all walks of life watched the film.

‘Once Upon a Time in Anatolia’ is a 2011 Turkish drama

film, co-written and directed by Nuri Bilge Ceylan. Based

on the experience of one of the film’s writers, it tells the

story of a group of men, who search for a dead body on the Anatolian steppe.

The film, which was released nationwide across Turkey on September 23, 2011, was premiered at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival where it was a co-winner of the Grand Prix.

The film story is based on real events. One of Ceylan’s co-writers was a doctor by profession and in order to attain his license, he had been required to work for two years in the town where the plot is set.

The story contains similar events the co-writer experienced during the period.

The film was produced through Turkey’s Zeyno Film, in co-production with the Bosnian company Production 2006 Sarajevo and Turkish companies NBC Film, 1000 Volt Post Production, the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation, Imaj and Fida Film.

Filming took place during eleven weeks around Keskin, a district of the Kirikkale province in Central Anatolia. It was shot in the CinemaScope format.