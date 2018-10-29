Turkish embassy celebrates country’s 95th national day

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):The Turkish embassy Monday celebrated the country’s 95th national day at a reception here which was attended by diplomats, armed forces personnel and politicians.

Chief guest of the occasion, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak in his speech at the event said Turkey and its great people would always carry a special place in the hearts of Pakistanis.

He said both the countries had stood by each other through thick and thin and proved themselves as ‘two countries, one nation’.

The Defence Minister mentioned that President Arif Alvi was currently in Turkey to join the country in their celebrations of national day.

He said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was the only foreign dignitary in Pakistan’s history who addressed its parliament for a record three times.

He said both Pakistan and Turkey were supportive of restoration of peace in Afghanistan.

Pervaiz Khattak said bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkey were not only important for them but also for the Islamic world and expressed confidence that relations would move forward.

Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Yurdakul said Turkey regarded Pakistan as its brother and would always support it at international fora.

Later, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak and the Turkish Ambassador joined by other officials cut the cake to mark celebrations of the 95th national day of Turkey.