Turkish Deputy Chief of General Staff meets Air Chief

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Turkish Deputy Chief of General Staff

General Umit Dundar Thursday called on Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman.

On his arrival at air headquarters, the distinguished guest was received by the air chief.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) presented the guard of honour.

The visiting dignitary was introduced to the principle staff officers of the PAF.

Later, he called on the air chief in his office.

Both the dignitaries remained together for some time and discussed matters of professional interest and areas of further co-operation.

Both the dignitaries also exchanged souvenirs on this occasion.