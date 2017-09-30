Turkish delegation calls on CM Shehbaz

LAHORE, Sept 30 (APP): A high-level delegation of

a renowned group of Turkey associated with the health

sector called on Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif.

The group has expressed interest in making investment

in health sector of Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said the

cooperation of Turkey to improve the standards of the

health sector was praiseworthy and for further improvement

in the health sector we need to work jointly at the fast

pace.

He said the Punjab government had introduced several

reforms in the health sector and the main objective of

these reforms was to provide the best medical facilities

to the common man.

He said no hindrance would be allowed to block our

destination of providing best medical facilities to the common

man and we have to move forward at the fast pace and we will

continuing moving.

He said modern healthcare system would be introduced to

replace the old healthcare system, adding the people will have

confidence in that healthcare system and patients will get

facilities and the Turkish cooperation for this purpose will

be fruitful. He said Turkey has always cooperated with

Pakistan and we welcome Turkish cooperation to improve

healthcare system.

Chairman Turkish Group Mehmet Dal said “we will be

pleased to serve the people of Pakistan and we are coming to

Punjab not to do business but to serve the people, adding we

have brotherly relationships with Pakistan”.

Provincial Ministers Khwaja Salman Rafique, Khwaja Imran

Nazaeer, Chief Minister Advisor Dr Umer Saif, Chief Secretary,

President Board of Governors of Pakistan Kidney and Transplant

Institute Dr. Saeed Akhtar, Chairman P&D, secretaries health

and other concerning officials were also present.