Turkish ambassador pays farewell call on prime minister

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (APP):Turkish Ambassador in Pakistan Sadik Babur Girgin Friday paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at the PM Office here.

The prime minister commended the outgoing ambassador for his efforts and contributions towards further strengthening the existing cordial and brotherly relations between the two countries.

He conveyed his good wishes for the Turkish leadership as well as for progress and prosperity of the people of Turkey.

The prime minister wished the outgoing ambassador success in his future endeavors.

Ambassador Girgin thanked the prime minister for the warmth and hospitality extended to him during his stay in Pakistan.