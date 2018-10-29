Turkish Ambassador calls on Minister for Defence

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yrudakul on Monday called on Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak in Ministry of Defence, Rawalpindi. The Ambassador congratulated the Minister on assuming his new responsibilities, said a press release issued here.

Sharing views on subjects of mutual interest, the Defence Minister highlighted that Pakistan and Turkey will continue to further consolidate exemplary fraternal relations between the two countries. This relationship is based on common faith, values, culture, civilization linkages, history and mutual trust.

The Minister appreciated the economic development and prosperity of Turkey under the visionary leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erodogan. He Minister acknowledged the Turkey’s strong support for Pakistan at international level as well as its steadfast support on Kashmir issue.

The Ambassador expressed similar thoughts for further promoting ties between both brotherly countries in all domains of mutual interest, particularly in defence arena. He highlighted that during his tenure as Turkish Ambassador in Pakistan, he will move in all collaborative directions to capture more avenues of mutual development by building on respective strengths.

Later, the Defence Minister also attended the National Day Celebration of Turkey in Turkish Embassy.