Turkey starts building border wall with Iran

ANKARA, Aug 9 (Xinhua/APP): Turkish government has launched the

construction of a security wall on its border with Iran, Hurriyet Daily News

reported Wednesday.

The construction has begun in the eastern province of Agri, Hurriyet

cited regional officials as saying.

Pictures showing huge concrete blocks being moved into place were

published on the governor’s website of Agri.

The construction, under a protocol between Defense Ministry and the

Housing Development Administration of Turkey, is expected to complete its

first stage in October.

In May, media reported that Ankara planned to build a 144-kilometer-long

border wall with Iran as part of its security measures to stem the cross-

border movement of outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militants.

Currently, Turkey is also at the final stage of reinforcing its border

with Syria by building a wall stretching 828 kilometers.