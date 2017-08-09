Turkey starts building border wall with Iran

ANKARA, Aug 9 (Xinhua/APP): Turkish government has launched the
construction of a security wall on its border with Iran, Hurriyet Daily News
reported Wednesday.
The construction has begun in the eastern province of Agri, Hurriyet
cited regional officials as saying.
Pictures showing huge concrete blocks being moved into place were
published on the governor’s website of Agri.
The construction, under a protocol between Defense Ministry and the
Housing Development Administration of Turkey, is expected to complete its
first stage in October.
In May, media reported that Ankara planned to build a 144-kilometer-long
border wall with Iran as part of its security measures to stem the cross-
border movement of outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militants.
Currently, Turkey is also at the final stage of reinforcing its border
with Syria by building a wall stretching 828 kilometers.
