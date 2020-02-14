Turkey, Pakistan are one soul in two bodies: Ministers said

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Ministers Friday hailed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visit to Pakistan and said that Pakistan and Turkey were tied in strong religious, cultural and historic bonds.

Pakistan has great regard and respect for the Turkish president as a prominent Muslim leader, said PTI ministers while talking to PTV news outside Parliament.

“Both countries are like one soul in two bodies”, ministers added.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said we take pride in our exemplary historic brotherly relations with Turkey, adding, Pakistan and Turkey both were enjoying historical, religious and cultural ties

He said efforts are being made to take this relationship to newer heights under the strong sincere leadership of prime minister Imran Khan .

“We Pakistanis welcome our heartiest most dearest guest, elder brother and President Of Turkey”, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said.

Honorable President of Turkey Pakistan is just like your second Home and we respect you as much as we love and respect our own Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

He said it is a historical occasion today where Pakistan can learn from the abilities of Turkey government and its great achievements , adding, Turkey is our part and parcel of our soul.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed said Pakistan has proud for Present Recep Tayyip Erdogan who raised the voice for Kashmiris besides for raising the issue of IOK in the UN General Assembly.