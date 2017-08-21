Turkey felicitates Shahid Abbasi on assuming office of PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP): Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan
S. Babur Girgin Monday delivered a letter of felicitation to
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi from the Turkish President,
on assuming his office.
The Turkish Ambassador expressed the hope that upward
trajectory of Pakistan-Turkey relations would continue its
pace and would result into greater cooperation and collaboration
between the two countries.
The Turkish Ambassador also felicitated Prime Minister
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on his behalf and of his government,
during the call on at the PM Office.
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi thanked the Ambassador
and said the government and people of Pakistan greatly value
brotherly relations with Turkey. He said these ties were based
on shared history, common values and mutual interests.
The Prime Minister noted with satisfaction that their
bilateral relations have further deepened and broadened
during the last four years.
The Prime Minister said Pakistan was keen to further
strengthen its relations with Turkey, particularly economic
cooperation between the two countries.
He also conveyed his good wishes for the brotherly
people and leadership of Turkey.
