Turkey felicitates Shahid Abbasi on assuming office of PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP): Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan

S. Babur Girgin Monday delivered a letter of felicitation to

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi from the Turkish President,

on assuming his office.

The Turkish Ambassador expressed the hope that upward

trajectory of Pakistan-Turkey relations would continue its

pace and would result into greater cooperation and collaboration

between the two countries.

The Turkish Ambassador also felicitated Prime Minister

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on his behalf and of his government,

during the call on at the PM Office.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi thanked the Ambassador

and said the government and people of Pakistan greatly value

brotherly relations with Turkey. He said these ties were based

on shared history, common values and mutual interests.

The Prime Minister noted with satisfaction that their

bilateral relations have further deepened and broadened

during the last four years.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan was keen to further

strengthen its relations with Turkey, particularly economic

cooperation between the two countries.

He also conveyed his good wishes for the brotherly

people and leadership of Turkey.