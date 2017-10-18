Tunisia keen to enhance bilateral trade ties with Pakistan: Envoy

SIALKOT, Oct 18 (APP)::Tunisian Ambassador to Pakistan

Mr. Adel Elarbi said on Wednesday that his country wanted

to boost bilateral trade ties with Pakistan.

Addressing a meeting of exporters at Sialkot Chamber

of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), he said Tunisia would remove

all trade barriers from the way of promoting bilateral trade

with Pakistan, besides, bridging all the communication gaps.

He said that Pakistan could get better access to the world’s

largest markets like Europe, North Africa and Middle East by

promoting cooperation with Tunisia while Tunisia could get

access to Asia by enhancing cooperation with Pakistan.

The Tunisian Ambassador was hopeful that Pak-Tunisia preferential

trade agreement would soon be signed which would help in enhancing bilateral trade between the two countries. He assured that he would

try to get some special treatment for Pakistani businessmen in visa

cases so that they could easily visit Tunisia to explore business opportunities.

He said that Tunisia was ready to open the new trade vistas with Pakistan by focusing on establishing the strengthened mutual trade

ties with Pakistan under the Tunisian General System of Preferences (GSP), which would be helpful to remove all hurdles in the way of promotion

of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Tunisia.

The Ambassador said that Tunisia was keen to establish direct

trade relations with Pakistan, besides increasing the mutual trade

volume in favour of Pakistan.

Adel Eiarbi also pledged to make some strenuous efforts to remove

all hurdles in the way of promotion of bilateral trade besides assuring

the Sialkot exporters’ easy access of international trade markets of Tunisia and European Union (EU), African and Arab international trade markets through Tunisia.

Speaking on the occasion, SCCI President Zahid Latif Malik said

that both countries should encourage frequent exchange of trade

delegations and organize single country exhibitions on reciprocal

basis to increase bilateral trade volume.

The SCCI President said that Tunisia and Pakistan were brotherly Islamic countries sharing religious, cultural and socio-political

heritage. Both the countries are eager to expand bilateral cooperation

in diverse fields to benefit from each other’s expertise and to make progress.

Senior officials of the Tunisian Embassy, SCCI’s SVP Abdul Waheed, Vice President Abid Ahmed Khawaja and Chairman Air SIAL Fazal Jillani

were also present on the occasion.