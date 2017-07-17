TUBITAK, PSF discuss avenues of joint cooperation

ISLAMABAD, July 17 (APP): A six-member delegation of the
Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK),
held a meeting with the team of Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) here
on Monday.
TUBITAK delegation was headed by Vice President, TUBITAK Dr Orkun
HASEKIOGLU, whereas Chairman, PSF Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf headed the Pakistani side.
Both sides apprised each other about the working of their
organizations. During the meeting various aspects of future joint
collaboration were also discussed, an official of the PSF told APP.
The PSF and TUBITAK agreed to launch second call of joint
proposals, the proposals will be submitted jointly by Pakistani and
Turkish Sciences in various scientific fields.
Priority areas of joint proposal submission were also
finalized during the meeting.
The PSF and TUBITAK also agreed to conduct joint workshop on key
scientific areas. Possible future avenues of joint cooperation
between Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information (PASTIC)
and Pakistan Museum of Natural History (PMNH) with TUBITAK were also discussed during the meeting.
