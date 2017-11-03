TTP facilitator apprehended, huge cache of weapons recovered

RAWALPINDI, Nov 3 (APP):Frontier Corps Balochistan and intelligence agencies Friday conducted an intelligence based operation (IBO) on a terrorist hideout in Zhob and apprehended a Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) facilitator.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here explosive, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), ammunition and weapons, dumped to carry out a terrorist activity in Quetta were also recovered during the operation.

Separately, security forces conducted an IBO in Mandi Khel near Dosaali, North Waziristan Agency and recovered a large amount of weapons and ammunition including guns, mortars, rocket launchers, IEDs and explosive. Security forces also recovered communication equipment and extremist literature, the ISPR statement added.

Please follow and like us: