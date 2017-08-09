Trump’s threat of ‘fire and fury’ against N Korea raises alarm in Asia: NYT

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (APP): US President Donald Trump’s threat to unleash

“fire and fury” against North Korea sent a shudder through Asia on Wednesday, raising alarm among allies and adversaries, a leading

American newspaper reported.

In a dispatch, The New York Times said some observers took Trump’s

remark as posturing, but others said the danger of war had not seemed

as clear and present in decades.

With North Korea responding that it would, if attacked, strike

American military forces in Guam, a United States territory in the

western Pacific Ocean, the Times, citing analysts, warned that the escalating statements increased the likelihood of war – perhaps one

based on miscalculation, should one side’ fiery rhetoric be misread by

the other.

Officials in South Korea and Japan, according to the newspaper,

said that while the situation was tense, it had not reached a crisis

point.

US Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson played down any imminent

threat from North Korea, saying on Wednesday, “I think Americans

should sleep well at night, have no concerns about this particular

rhetoric of the last few days.”

Still, some in the region said the possibility of military conflict

over the North’s nuclear programme seem more real.

“We’re going to see a confrontation between the United States and

North Korea that will be ferocious and strong and bloody,” Cheng Xiaohe,

an associate professor of international relations at Renmin University of China in Beijing, was quoted as saying. He called Trump’s language “explosive,” and said the threat and counterthreat had resulted in a new stage of confrontation.

Cheng said that he was also puzzled by the timing of Trump’s

remark, just days after the United Nations Security Council imposed

the toughest economic penalties yet on North Korea for its nuclear and missile programmes. That unanimous vote, which overcame China’s

historical reluctance to harshly punish its ally, has been widely described as the Trump administration’s greatest diplomatic accomplishment so far.

“Usually, the US government is willing to give more time for a

resolution, to see how the resolutions bite,” Cheng said.

Across the southeast region on Wednesday, analysts reacted with concern

and even foreboding about the tone of Trump’s comments, as well as about

the unimpeded progress that North Korea appears to be making toward becoming a full-fledged nuclear power, able to strike the United States or other far-off adversaries.

While Trump’s warning that North Korea, if it kept threatening the

United States, would “be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen” clearly reflected growing American frustration over the North’s advances, analysts, cited by the Times, said it was not clear that

he had fully considered the implications of such strong language.

That, they said, raised questions about the administration’s

strategy, and about whether Trump recognized the price that some of America’s staunchest allies, especially Japan and South Korea, could pay

for carrying out his threat.

“Trump doesn’t seem to understand what an alliance is, and doesn’t

seem to consider his ally when he says those things,” Lee Byong-chul, a senior fellow at the Institute for Peace and Cooperation in Seoul,

the South Korean capital, was quoted as saying. “No American president

has mentioned a military option so easily, so offhandedly as he has.

He unnerves people in South Korea, few of whom want war in Korea.”

Trump’s warning followed a report that American intelligence

agencies believe that North Korea has made a nuclear weapon that can fit

on the tip of a ballistic missile. Such drastic advances have already

led Japan and South Korea to consider deploying new, more powerful

weapons to counter the threat, after decades of relying on American

military might for strategic security.

Itsunori Onodera, Japan’s new defence minister, said on Wednesday

that Japan found it credible that North Korea had succeeded in

miniaturizing a nuclear warhead, or that it would do so in the near

future.

“At the very least, whether they have them now or will have them

soon, it’s reached a level where we have to monitor vigilantly,”

he said.

Officials in Asia and beyond, according to the Times, have grown

used to provocative musings by President Trump, particularly on Twitter,

and they tend to ignore them or to treat them as inaccurate reflections

of American policy. But analysts, cited by the newspaper, saw his

“fire and fury” remark as dangerous and unlikely to deter North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un.

“We are used to painting North Korea as ‘unpredictable,’ but

increasingly it is the US that is introducing strategic

unpredictability into a volatile dynamic,” Euan Graham, an analyst at

the Lowy Institute in Sydney, Australia, wrote in an email to the

Times.

He added that Trump’s warning would not have its desired effect

because “the North Koreans have an ear for bluster.”