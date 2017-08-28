Trump’s strategy on Afghanistan to do more harm than good: Global Times

BEIJING, Aug 28 (APP): US politics stand on two fundamental pillars –

wars and sanctions. These are embodied in US politics in such a way that presidential candidates don’t have a chance of winning elections if they do not touch upon these in speeches and statements.

Candidates may adopt contrasting opinions and manifestos to convince

voters to vote for them, but at the end of the day, once they set foot in office nothing ever really changes.

From Bill Clinton to Donald Trump, US presidents have promised the

American people that they would walk a different political path than their predecessor. However, they each have ended up taking the same path. As a result, this pursuit of so-called US interests in underdeveloped countries has led to chaos and violence, according to an article published in Global Times on Monday.

Prior to unveiling his strategy on Afghanistan, it was hoped that US

President Donald Trump would first consult with major international players such as Russia and China.

However, the slogan of “a better and safer world” proved to be nothing

but a fragile water bubble after Trump unveiled his Afghan strategy.

In his speech, he did not touch on troop levels in Afghanistan, thereby

keeping the door open for a long-term US military presence. Additionally, according to Trump, the new strategy is objective-based rather than time-based, which means more forces from NATO member countries will be dragged to Afghanistan in order to fight a war that has already exhausted them.

This strategy will end up doing more harm than good, especially when it

comes to Afghanistan and its neighboring countries.

One flaw in this strategy is that it gives more authority to the US

troops on the ground. It will further damage the trust between Americans and Afghans, as well as the trust between the latter and their government.

The most important factor which the Trump administration has ignored is Afghans’ code of life – respect for respect and an eye for eye. Afghans hate to see foreign boots kicking down their doors. They want their own security forces searching their homes as they share the same code.

As such, they will not remain silent when they are dragged out of their

homes and insulted by foreigners. Foreign troops searching the belongings of Afghans are considered to be against the code of honor.

So by having them do so, this will only help increase public support for

militants. Look closely and you will see that recent history is full of precedents. US military generals should learn from the green-on-blue attacks that were mainly triggered by the US’ disrespect for the culture and religion of Afghans.

Second, as feared, the new strategy is conditions-based. To put it

simply, a situation will be created that will best suit Washington’s needs. The leadership in Kabul will have no control over what occurs in the country and the Afghan government will be forced to do exactly as it is told by the Trump administration.

Third, this is sure to setback relations between Pakistan and the US. As

hinted by Trump, Islamabad will face tough economic and military sanctions.

If this happens, both Pakistani military and civilian establishments

will come under public pressure. Extremists will have a golden opportunity to cash on in anti-US sentiment.

The new Afghan strategy has nothing new to offer Afghans except an

increase in US troops and a resulting increase in the number of attacks. To what extent these attacks, unchecked authority, and changes in stance toward Pakistan will prove productive, only time can tell.

However, the aftereffects are sure to last for decades in a

war-devastated country and its neighboring states.