Trump’s revised travel ban is denounced by 134 US foreign policy experts

NEW YORK, March 12 (APP): A group of 134 US foreign policy experts

have denounced President Trump’s revised travel ban in a letter to the president, The New York Times reported Sunday.

The new travel order, which is set to take effect on Wednesday,

replaced a more sweeping ban issued on January 27 that caused chaos and protests at airports across the country.

But the letter signed by figures including former secretaries of

State Madeleine Albright and John Kerry argues that the revised ban

“suffers from the same core substantive defects as the previous version.”

In the letter sent to President Trump, Attorney General Jeff

Sessions, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Secretary of Defence James Mattis, Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly and Michael Dempsey,

the acting director of national intelligence, the former government officials argue that the new travel ban tells Muslims that the United

States is an enemy of Islam.

“The revised executive order will jeopardize our relationship

with allies and partners on whom we rely for vital counterterrorism cooperation and information-sharing to Muslims – including those

victimized by or fighting against ISIS – it will send a message

that reinforces the propaganda of ISIS and other extremist groups,

that falsely claim the United States is at war with Islam,” it

states.

“Welcoming Muslim refugees and travelers, by contrast, exposes

the lies of terrorists and counters their warped vision,” it adds.

The letter was signed by a slew of former Obama administration officials, including former national security adviser Susan Rice and

former UN Ambassador Samantha Power.

It calls the revised order “damaging to the strategic and

national security interests of the United States.”

Experts, who served in both Republican and Democratic

administrations, signed the letter, including R. Nicholas Burns,

former National Security Council member under Clinton and

counter-terrorism coordinator under Bush, and John E McLaughlin, the

deputy CIA director for Clinton and acting CIA director for Bush.

The first order, which temporarily halted the entry of refugees

and travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries, was hit by more

than two-dozen lawsuits. The administration issued a new order aimed

at surviving legal challenges.

Among the changes, the new order drops Iraq from the list of

seven countries affected by the travel ban, and it exempts those from

the travel ban who hold valid visas.

The order continues to halt all refugee admissions for four months, while the previous order went further in suspending Syrian refugees indefinitely and allowed preference for some religious minorities.