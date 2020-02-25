Trump’s mediation offer on Kashmir, victory of Pakistan’s stance: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP):Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Tuesday said US President Donald Trump’s mediation offer on Kashmir during the ongoing visit to India was the victory of Pakistan’s stance and foreign policy.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Trump had praised Pakistan’s role against the war on terror and admitted that Prime Minister Imran Khan was one of his good friends. The US and Pakistan were enjoying cordial relations, he added.

The minister said the foreign policy was going in right direction as Pakistan was enjoying good ties with all countries except India. Pakistan was highlighting the cause of Kashmir at all international fora properly, he added.

He said India was committing atrocities and barbarism against Muslims community, adding that Kashmiri people were rendering matchless sacrifices to achieve right to self-determination.

Shafqat Mehmood said Pakistan was playing its role to retain peace in Afghanistan which was its in larger interest.

Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had always respected the court and implemented its decisions.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution and carrying out investigation without any interference, he maintained.