Trump’s decision of shifting embassy to Jerusalem to jeopardize workd peace: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani on Monday said contrary to the US claims of making their efforts against terrorism, President Trump’s announcement to shift its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem had provided fuel to the new wave of terrorism in the world.

Palestine and Kashmir, he said, were the oldest disputes on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council to which the world community had turned a blind eye. President’s Trump’s decision was unfortunate as it would give rise to new Intifada in the occupied region, he added.

The Senate chairman was talking to Palestinian envoy Walid Ahmad Mehmood Abu Ali, who called on him here at the Parliament House.

Raza Rabbani told the ambassador that the Senate of Pakistan after a five-hour discussion passed a resolution condemning the US move and the session was adjourned without taking any further business as a mark of solidarity with the people of Palestine.

He said the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) had miserably failed to take any tangible steps and become a collective voice of the Muslim world. He was disappointed over the outcome of its summit as it should have taken concrete steps. Over the years resolutions and condemnations had been coming but no tangible measures had been taken, he added.

The Senate chairman said the people of Pakistan stood in solidarity with the people of Palestine and would continue to extend moral and diplomatic support for the Palestinian cause.

The Palestinian ambassador thanked the Senate chairman, Senate of Pakistan, government and people for supporting the Palestinian cause especially in wake of the recent development.