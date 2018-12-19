NEW YORK, Dec 19 (APP):US President Donald Trump’s charity foundation has agreed to close down amid allegations that he and others illegally misused the funds, according to a document filed Tuesday in Manhattan Supreme Court by the New York state Attorney General’s office.
Rather than operating it as a genuine charity, the lawsuit alleges, they instead allowed it to be used “as little more than a checkbook to serve Mr Trump’s business and political interests.”
Trump’s charity foundation to shut down amid allegations of misuse
