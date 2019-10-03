Trump’s approval highest this year amid impeachment talk

NEW YORK, Oct 03 (APP):US President Donald Trump’s approval rating has risen to 49 percent — its highest mark this year, according to a new poll.

Despite the launch of impeachment proceedings, the president saw a 2-point increase from a poll a month ago, according to the new Hill-HarrisX survey taken after the impeachment inquiry was begun.

That makes him just 2 points shy of his highest-ever approval rating of 51 percent last August, according to The Hill.

Just as encouraging for the president, his disapproval also dropped — to 51 percent, his lowest level this year.

The Harris survey is among Trump’s best poll results this week.

A new survey by Gallup found that just 40 percent of Americans approve of his job performance and only 34 percent approve of his personality.