Trump urges Indian and Pakistani leaders to ”just work it out”

NEW YORK, Sep 26 (APP):US President Donald Trump has said that he discussed Kashmir issue with the leaders of India and Pakistan during his separate meetings with them and offered to help with “arbitration or mediation” to the two nuclear-armed countries, who must “work it out.”

“I said, ‘Fellas, work it out. Just work it out,'” Trump told a crowded news conference at his hotel on Wednesday after attending the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

He said he had “very productive conversations” with Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on the margins of the 193-member Assembly.

“With respect to Pakistan and India, we talked about Kashmir. Whatever help I can be, I said, I offered, whether it’s arbitration or mediation or whatever it has to be.”