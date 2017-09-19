Trump urges all nations to join hands in fighting terrorism

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 19 (APP): US President Donald Trump
addressing the UN General Assembly Tuesday called
on all nations to work together to confront terrorists and “the Islamic extremist that inspires them.”
“We will stop radical Islamic terrorism, because we cannot allow it to tear up our nation and, indeed, to tear up the entire world,” he in his maiden speech before global leaders.
