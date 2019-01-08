Trump to address nation about ‘crisis’ at U.S.-Mexico border

NEW YORK, Jan 08 (APP):As the partial shutdown of U.S. government approaches a record length, President Donald Trump is set to address the nation Tuesday night (7 a.m. PST Wednesday) on what he called the "crisis" at the country's border with Mexico. The Democrats, citing their attempts to end the shutdown, issued a statement late Monday demanding equal TV time to respond Trump's speech. Trump said he will visit the U.S.-Mexican border Thursday to promote his plan for a wall to keep out undocumented immigrants, the sticking point in negotiations with Democrats to reopen the government. Democrats said Trump and his aides exaggerate the numbers of immigrants entering the country illegally to justify his stance on the wall.