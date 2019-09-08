Trump suspends Afghan peace talks after Kabul attack, cancels secret meeting with Taliban

NEW YORK, Sep 08 (APP):US President Donald Trump said Saturday he had canceled a secret meeting with Taliban leaders at Camp David in Maryland, and is suspending Afghan peace negotiations after the militant group claimed responsibility for a car bomb this week that killed an American soldier and 11 others people.

The announcement, delivered on Twitter, surprised much of Washington and diplomats at the UN, raising questions about the future of the U.S. in Afghanistan if the peace talks do not get back on track.