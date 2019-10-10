Trump slams Fox News poll that shows majority support his impeachment

NEW YORK, Oct 10 (APP):US President Donald Trump Thursday denounced his favourite television channel, Fox News, in a series of tweets touched off by the networks’ poll that found a majority of Americans want to see him impeached and removed from office.

“Whoever their pollster is, they suck,” Trump complained of Fox News, also renewing his attacks on some Fox News personalities who have criticized him like anchor Shepard Smith and legal analyst Andrew Napolitano, who recently criticized the president for “reckless, constitutionally destructive behaviour.” Trump provided himself some solace, though, by capping off his complaint with, “Oh well, I’m President!”

While the cable news channel features many Trump cheerleaders, notably primetime hosts Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson, the Fox News polling unit has a reputation of being nonpartisan.