Trump says he’s been ‘far tougher’ on Russia than previous US presidents

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (APP):US President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday that he has been "far tougher" on Russia's government

than his predecessors, hours after an explosive New York Times report revealed that the FBI opened

an investigation in 2017 into whether Trump was working for Russia.

Reacting to the Times report, the president argued that it was right to seek positive relations with

Russia, while arguing that his administration had confronted Moscow on the global stage more than the

previous three administrations.