Trump reiterates mediation offer on Kashmir issue; lauds PM’s leadership

NEW YORK, Sep 23 (APP):United States President Donald Trump on Monday reiterated his offer to mediate between Pakistan and India on the 70-year old Kashmir issue, lauding Prime Minister Imran Khan’s political wisdom and leadership role for regional peace and development.

President Trump, in a joint news conference after meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the 74th United Nations General Assembly session here, said he had good relations with both the prime ministers – Imran Khan and Narendra Modi.

The US president said Kashmir was a ‘complex’ issue and he could mediate “if both want it”.

“I am ready, willing and able. It’s a complex issue. It’s been going on for a long time. But if both want it, I will be ready to do it,” Trump said.