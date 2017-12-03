Trump pulls United States out of UN migration pact

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 3 (APP):The Trump administration has decided to pull out of a United Nations conference on migration scheduled to begin Monday in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, sending a clear signal that the United States is no longer interested in forging a concerted response to the world’s burgeoning migration and refugee crises.

“Today, the US Mission to the United Nations informed the UN Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) that the United States is ending its participation in the Global Compact on Migration,” the US Mission to the U.N. said in a statement.