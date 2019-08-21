Trump once again offers mediation on ‘explosive & complicated’ Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP):A day after his telephonic conversation with the leaders of Pakistan and India, U.S. President Donald Trump has once again offered mediation between the two neighbouring countries on the “explosive and complicated” issue of Kashmir.

“Kashmir’s a very complicated place. You have the Hindus, and you have the Muslims, and I wouldn’t say they get along so great,” Trump told reporters in the White House on Tuesday.

President Trump said for mediation, he would do his best and expected possibility of discussion with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the weekend.

The two leaders are due to meet at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, being held on August 24-26.

“I think, we are helping in the situation. But there is tremendous problem between those two countries and I will do the best I can to mediate or do something. It’s a complicated situation. A lot has to do with religion,” Trump told the reporters.